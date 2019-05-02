The Shasta Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council’s Board of Directors is excited to announce the selection of Michael Burke as the organizations new Executive Director.

Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council (Shasta CAPCC) was established in 1987 and serves as an umbrella for a wide range of projects throughout Shasta County that provide community outreach, youth development, family support, and child abuse prevention education and awareness activities.

Child Abuse is a serious problem that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. The social and economic costs of child abuse and neglect are difficult to calculate. Shasta County has higher incidents of child abuse than the state average. This is a community problem that leads to children having lower academic achievement, adult criminality, and lifelong mental and physical health problems. In 2018, there were 643 children that had substantiated child abuse and neglect in Shasta County. Shasta CAPCC serves hundreds of families each year, providing case management and parent education. An average of 300 teens a year visit the Anderson Teen Center, a safe place to hang out after school and receive tutoring help, music and cooking classes, and more.

Dr. Dugan, Shasta CAPCC Board Chair said, “As a board, we are excited to have Michael join our team. His experience in developing evidence-based programs at the local and national level coupled with his passion for child abuse prevention align with the mission of CAPCC. With Michael as our new ED, CAPCC hopes to strengthen our relationships with partner agencies and through innovation expand services to address the rising rate of child abuse in our community.”

Michael moved to Redding over 30 years ago and knows the community. After working 14 years as a photojournalist for the Redding Record Searchlight, Michael had his first non-profit position as the Executive Director for PlusONE Mentors. In 2010 Michael was the founding Executive Director of the Shasta Family Justice Center, working to co-locate services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse. In 2012 the Shasta Family Justice Center merged with the Shasta Women’s Refuge and is now One SAFE Place.

In 2015 Michael went to work on a national level with Alliance for HOPE International. The organization provides technical assistance to Family Justice Center’s around the world and founded Camp HOPE America, the nations only evidence-based camping and mentoring program for children exposed to child abuse and domestic violence. Michael was also on the faculty of the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention traveling nationally and internationally training on near-fatal strangulation assaults.

“I am excited to be coming home to Shasta County where I can return to being involved in my community. Learning how other communities address family violence will bring a unique perspective to this position. The past four-years have broadened my horizons and knowledge on child abuse and child maltreatment. It is an honor to take the helm of Shasta CAPCCand I look forward to working with the dedicated staff and board to create a culture of hope and healing for youth in our community,” said Michael Burke.

Michael will be starting his position mid-May.

Learn more about Shasta CAPCC at www.shastacapcc.org.