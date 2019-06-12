Announcing the fall semester orientation for the trade school at Shasta Builders Exchange

Journeymen in the trades average about $54,000 a year. For those who are interested in the construction trades, the Trade School is offering long term courses in Plumbing, and Electrical.

The first semester Core class gets you started as a laborer, helper, or trainee.

Orientation will be held on July 17 th from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Please register on our website at www.thetradeschool.org/events. Fall enrollment is contingent on attending Orientation.

During the evening students will learn about the state’s requirements for this approved

program, as well as the school’s requirements, and the students’ responsibilities. Information regarding books, scholarships, and job assistance will also be covered. For those who wish to register for classes that evening, please bring a deposit of $235.00, your Diploma/GED, and for veteran’s your DD214.

Courses are held in the evening, allowing students to work during the day putting their new

knowledge to work for them in the field. Courses are by semester, running 18 weeks in length. The program of study is a hybrid program. Students meet one week and do their long distance learning on the computer the following week.

As many of our students traverse the North State to attend, this hybrid program accommodates our students’ needs. The classes are open to tradespeople from the Oregon border to Sacramento, and from the Coast to Reno. So whether you’re in Eureka, Yreka, or Chico you can still achieve your goals with this commuter program.

The classes are held at the Trade School at Shasta Builders’ Exchange. We are located at 5800 Airport Rd., Ste. C, Redding, CA 96002 inside the Frozen Gourmet Bldg.

The goal of the Trade School at SBE is to train the workforce for the many infrastructures and building projects in California. Everyone needs clean water, electricity that powers their life and a roof over their heads; Plumbing, Electrical and Carpentry.

Train. Build. Succeed.

For more information about the Trade School Programs, please visit https://thetradeschool.org/

About the Trade School at SBE

Our mission is to teach the knowledge, skills and techniques necessary to competently,

competitively, and successfully perform in the construction trades. Serving the North State

counties and California, SBE has certified this year over 400 individuals in various short term training and currently instructs 80 plus students in their long term training programs.