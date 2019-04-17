Where will your bike take you?

Shasta Bike Month is gearing up with ones of its biggest bicycling events of the year, Spring Spin. This annual event is the Kick-Off Celebration for the Shasta Bike Challenge and will take place Friday, April 19 from 4 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Caldwell Junior Bike Park. Featuring live music, food trucks, drinks, corn hole tournament, junior bike park skills demo, local vendors, bike mechanics, free bicycle valet and so much more! This event has everything you need to get ready and excited for riding during bike month. Teams registered for the Shasta Bike Challenge can pick up swag and Team Kits. This free event is presented by Owens Healthcare and other community partners.

Now is a great time to sign up for the Shasta Bike Challenge, which runs May 1 -31. Each day participants ride a bike, they are entered into a free drawing for local prizes. With over 40 sponsors and a large variety of bike events and rides, this will be an exciting month for cycling. Workplace and school based teams compete for prizes and recognition. Bicycling can be for transportation or recreation, on streets or trails, or where ever your bike may take you. Participants may sign up as individuals or as part of a workplace, school, or team.

Here are some of the scheduled activities you can enjoy at the Spring Spin: