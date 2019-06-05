The 2019 Shasta Bike Challenge was another year for the record books. With the local challenge lasting the entire month of May, 786 local riders pedaled out enough miles to cross the United States over 40 times…that’s 115,928 miles… Shasta County was ranked #2 Nationally at the end of May for its population size, and 4th overall in the National Bike Challenge, beating out much larger communities. Shasta County was the 3rd largest participant in the National Bike Challenge during bike month.

With 51 teams participating in the Shasta Bike Challenge, competition was high as miles poured in each day. Workplaces, Schools, and other teams competed against each other for distance points, day points, and encourager points. The final results including the winning teams will be announced Friday, June 7th at the Shasta Bike Challenge Celebration at Chain Gang Bike Shop starting at 4:30 p.m. This social event will celebrate the teams and individuals who participated in our local bike challenge where prizes will be randomly drawn and handed out to those who logged trips. We will also honor the organizations, volunteers, and sponsors who made everything possible. The celebration will include music, food trucks, drinks, free corn hole tournament, Chain Gang rocks, lighted bike ride through downtown, and more! The Bicycle Friendly Business Award will also be presented in conjunction with the Redding Chamber of Commerce. All attendees will be entered into a huge door prize giveaway valued at over $500. Everyone is welcome to join in this free celebration. More information can be found at www.ShastaBikeChallenge.org.

June 7th Shasta Bike Challenge Celebration Event Schedule

4:30 p.m. – Event Begins (Music, Activities, Food, & Drinks)

6:00 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament Begins

7:00 p.m. – Bicycle Friendly Business Award, Shasta Bike Month Workgroup Recognition

7:15 p.m. – Shasta Bike Challenge Results & Prizes

7:30 p.m. – Door Prize Giveaway Drawing

8:00 p.m. – Chain Gang Lighted Bike Parade

Shasta Bike Challenge is organized by a variety of agencies, clubs, and businesses to encourage more people to bicycle more often and to encourage people who have not bicycled in some time to give it a try. Shasta Bike Month & Challenge was planned, organized, and implemented by—Redding Parks Foundation, Caltrans, Owens, Shasta Safe Routes to School, Shasta Wheelmen, Shasta Regional Transportation Agency, Healthy Shasta, Advance Cycling Education, and Shasta Community Health Center.