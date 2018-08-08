On August 8, 2018, around 4:15 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject masturbating in public, near the roadway of Court Street and Eureka Way. The man was described as being in his mid-twenties and wearing black basketball shorts, a black shirt, and red underwear. Officers were unable to locate him.

Later, around 5:00 p.m., officers were sent to the bathrooms, located on the Sacramento River Trail, at the east end of Travelled Way, for a report of a child finding a man naked in one of the restrooms. The male was again gone when officers arrived. A search of the surrounding area was conducted.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers were again dispatched to multiple reports of a subject on North Market Street, matching the same description, exposing himself to passing motorists. Officers located Daniel Fauston Bonnie (age 28 years of Redding). Two citizens identified Bonnie as the subject who was exposing himself.

Daniel Bonnie was placed under arrest and booked at the Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, indecent exposure and a violation of CDC Parole. He was also booked for cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet that Parole uses to track his whereabouts.

Bonnie is well known to the Redding Police Department. Bonnie is required to register as a sex offender in the State of California for a prior indecent exposure conviction and is on Parole for robbery.

In 2018, Bonnie has been arrested and booked seven times at the Shasta County Jail. He is required to wear a GPS monitoring system when not in custody. In January of 2018, he cut off his GPS bracelet and was arrested. In April of 2018, he was arrested again for failing to register as a sex offender. In May of 2018, Bonnie was again arrested for cutting off his GPS bracelet. He was sentenced on all three of these cases for a total time of 176 days in custody.