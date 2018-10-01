On Sunday, September 30, 2018, at 1:08 p.m., SHASCOM dispatch center received a call from a resident in the 1800 block of Pine St. in Lakehead, CA. The caller was reporting a woman and two men had burglarized his neighbor’s home and taken several rifles and shotguns. The caller stated the suspects had left in a white Honda Passport with a spare tire on the back. The caller was only able to get the first four characters of the license plate.

A deputy from the City of Shasta Lake heard the vehicle description and immediately went north on Interstate 5

looking for the vehicle. The deputy passed a vehicle that looked similar traveling south on Interstate 5 near Highway 151. By the time the deputy was able to get onto southbound Interstate 5 the vehicle was gone. A second

City of Shasta Lake deputy began searching the streets immediately off Highway 151 and found the white Honda Passport within minutes at 1880 Shasta Street. A female, later identified as Monique Solorio, came out of the house and told deputies she had come home to find three men in her house. Deputies searched the Honda Passport but found no weapons inside.

Deputies surrounded the house and began calling over a patrol cars public announcement (PA) radio; telling the occupants of the residence to come out. A male subject, later identified as Phonexay Phonepaseuth, came out but would not give the deputies his name or any information about who was left in the house.

Deputies continued to call over the PA, for almost an hour, ordering anyone left in the house to come out. There was no response from inside the house. Fearing that the two suspects remaining in the house had an assortment of large caliber rifles, shotguns, and ammunition and were refusing to come out voluntarily, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called out to assist in extracting the suspects from the house.

As the SWAT team arrived and began positioning their armored vehicles around the house the two remaining suspects, Mark Blake and Jesse Caldwell, came out and surrendered without incident. A subsequent search of the house revealed the two stolen 12 gauge semi-auto shotguns, one stolen AR15, one stolen AR10, one stolen 300 Winchester magnum bolt action rifle and an assortment of ammunition had been hidden under a secret trap door in the living room.

All the stolen guns were returned to the owner and the suspects were booked for the following charges. Caldwell was charged with burglary, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of firearms and obstructing and delaying an officer. Blake was booked on two outstanding felony warrants and obstructing and delaying officers. Phonepaseuth was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and obstructing and delaying an officer. Solorio was released at the scene