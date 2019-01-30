Loneliness can be more than unpleasant. It can be bad for your health, according to scientific research. Our county’s elders are especially at risk for social isolation, so we are recruiting seniors who are looking for social connection to join Fun with Senior Fitness. All seniors are invited to attend a FREE upcoming training hosted by the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency. This introductory training focuses on teaching seniors how to teach easy balance, strength, and cardio exercises modified for seniors to better equip them to lead a Fun with Senior Fitness exercise class. Prior teaching experience is not necessary to attend.

Volunteer instructors are needed throughout Shasta County. More than 20 locations in Shasta County offer ongoing Fun with Senior Fitness classes. Classes are offered free or low-cost ($2 or less) to seniors, age 50 years and older. These classes are a great place for seniors to join other seniors, socialize, and get fit!

The training will be held on Friday, February 8th, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Veterans Hall 1605 Yuba St. Redding. Advance registration is required. Please contact Hillary Dodson at 229-8469 or hdodson@co.shasta.ca.us to register for the Fun with Senior Fitness volunteer instructor training. For a schedule of ongoing senior fitness classes, please look for senior fitness in the Health and Safety section at https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/hhsa_index/Health_and_Safety/Senior_Fitness.aspx

This training is funded by the Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention program, which is funded by USDA – SNAP-Ed. It is committed to empowering low-income Californians to live healthier lives through good nutrition and physical activity.