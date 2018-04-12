On Thursday, April 12, 2018, at about 8:30 a.m., members of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Shasta County Search and Rescue Teams (Volunteer Dive Team and Mountain Rescue Team) returned to the area of Bear Creek Falls to resume the search for Wayde Richard Rego of Redding, CA.

The search teams focused on an area at the base of the main waterfall. At about 1445 hours, team members located a deceased, adult male in 15’ to 20’ of water. The Search and Rescue teams hoisted the body in a litter basket to the top of landing above the falls using a high angle rope system.

Once at the top of the landing the decedent was positively identified by the Coroner’s Office as 35 year old, Wayde Richard Rego, of Redding, CA. The next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem autopsy will be scheduled.

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office will be actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who searched the area for Rego and provided tips in this investigation. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to recognize the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit and the Shasta County Search and Rescue Teams (Mountain Rescue Team and Volunteer Dive Team) for their efforts in this search.