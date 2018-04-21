On Saturday, April 21, 2018, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and volunteer support staff continued the search for Lauralyn Palmer with assistance from the California Highway Patrol Air Operations and numerous members of the community. The search was focused in the wooded and rocky area east of the 23000 block of Cassel Fall River Road. After an extensive search of the area, units on scene were unable to locate Palmer.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers will continue the search for Palmer throughout the night. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lauralyn Palmer. Review attached photograph. Palmer is 5’2” tall, about 140 pounds with gray hair and wears glasses. The dog accompanying Palmer is described as a Queensland Heeler type cattle dog. If anyone was in the area of Cassel Fall River Road near Shoshoni Loop and saw Palmer or the dog, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Calls can be placed 24 hours a day at (530)245-6540.