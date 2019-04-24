Wine Walk in the Park Fri, May 10, 2019 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Palo Cedro Community Park 9472 Cedro Road Palo Cedro, CA 96073 For Tickets

On Friday, May 10, 2019, the North State Wine Country SCVA (Shasta-Cascade Viticulture Association) will be hosting their annual fundraiser—Wine Walk in the Park from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the beautiful Palo Cedro Community Park. The venue is open to all ages.

The event will feature local wineries, creative artisans, wonderful raffle prizes, live music by Heavy Dose of Blues and several food sites—Mason’s Pizza, Holy Crepe and Two Guy’s and a Grill offering food for purchase.

Tickets in advance are $25 through Eventbrite or $28 at the door.