On Friday, May 10, the Shasta Cascade Viticulture Association (SCVA) hosted their annual Wine Walk event at the Palo Cedro Community Park. Last year they had to cancel due to the devastating fire.

In previous years, this event has been held in a gym, throughout downtown Palo Cedro, but this year, holding the wine tasting event at the park was a lovely addition. Guest meandered, visiting with wineries and vendors that were spotted throughout the park’s pathways while listening to the band—Heavy Dose of Blues or placing bids on gift baskets.

Two food vendors—Mason Pizza in Bella Vista and food truck Two Guys and a Barbeque offered food and non-alcoholic drinks for purchase.

Funds raised from the event will go towards agricultural scholarships and workshops for the organization.