The Shasta-Cascade Viticulture Association organizing committee decided that the best option for the Friday, Aug 3rd Wine Walk in the Park event is to postpone until conditions caused by the Carr Fire improve. A fourth of the wineries cannot attend and our food truck assets were trapped in fire evacuation areas. We also considered the smoke, falling ash, and heat conditions so obviously detrimental to everyone’s health and spoiling an enjoyable event. Those gave us three strikes!

We must add that our hearts go out to folks in our community that lost homes or were displaced by the Carr Fire activity. There is little consolation for those so grievously affected.

We are looking at evenings beginning around September 21 which do not already have scheduled events. We are also canvassing the contributors to the Wine Walk event to find the best suitable date.

We understand many were anticipating a fun family evening of music from Heavy Dose of Blues Band and strolling the beautiful Palo Cedro Park with wine, food, and craft vendors. That will happen later this year.

Those who purchased tickets can be reimbursed or hold the tickets for the re scheduled date!

Contact Greg Butler at 226-9021 or Debbie Johnson at 549-5375 for details.

.