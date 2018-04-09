On April 4th, 2018, at 3:11 p.m., a member of the public contacted the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office for assistance upon receiving information there was a warrant issued for his arrest. The reporting party received a call from a person identifying himself as “Sergeant Stokes” with the Sheriff’s Office who informed the reporting party there was a warrant for his arrest.

The unknown caller then provided the reporting party with information regarding how to pay the bail amount to clear up the warrant. The reporting party was instructed to drive to a local grocery store where he could send money and await further instructions. The reporting party did not send any money and called the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind community members that phone scams happen regularly and to protect private identifying information, such as: social security numbers, birthdays, and private computer passwords. Do not hesitate to verify the identity of anyone seeking your personal information, especially, over the phone and email.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Office does not call people with warrants in an attempt to collect fines or bail. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident; therefore, anyone receiving a similar phone call is encouraged to not cooperate with the caller. Simply record the phone number the call was originated from and notify your local law enforcement agency to make a report.

If you have additional questions regarding protecting yourself and your family from telephone or email scams, visit the federal, state, or local law enforcement website(s) listed below for educational materials on how to protect your personal identity information from criminals: