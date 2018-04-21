On Friday, April 20th, 2018, at 5:16 PM, Edward Majewski called dispatch and reported that his 5-year-old grandson was missing from their residence, located on the 11000 block of Market Street, Keswick. Edward also reported that the juvenile is autistic and had been missing for approximately 40 minutes. Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies immediately responded and began searching for the juvenile. Personnel with Cal-Fire, California Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management also responded to assist in the search. Cal-Fire personnel and a resident who lives in the area located the juvenile who was walking on the Sacramento River Trail, about ½ mile from the residence. The juvenile was returned to his residence where he was reunited with his family. The juvenile was evaluated by medical staff on scene, and he didn’t have any major injuries.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the assisting agencies and the citizens who assisted with the search.