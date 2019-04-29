On March 3, 2019, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to a section of Burney Creek in Burney, California regarding a person found deceased in the water. The remains of an adult male were removed from the creek and secured by the Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office has been actively investigating this reported death, but has yet to identify the decedent. The decedent is an adult male with an estimated age range between 40-50 years old; standing approximately 5’05” tall and weighing about 180 pounds with a medium build. The decedent appears to be Native American. The decedent appears to have pins surgically implanted in both hips. He has multiple tattoos, which are described as follows: the right forearm has the word “FISHY”, the words “Native Pride” are tattooed on the decedent’s back along with a dreamcatcher. Within the dreamcatcher appears to be a figure that is half cattle skull and half female face. Due to an advanced state of decomposition, eye color and hair color are not known.

A postmortem autopsy was conducted and the cause of death is pending toxicology testing results. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in this investigation.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying the decedent’s remains. Anyone having information regarding the decedent’s identity is encouraged to contact the Shasta County Coroner’s Office by calling (530) 225-5551.