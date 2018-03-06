The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Happy Valley Fire Department (HVFD) announce they have concluded the inspection at 5747 Happy Valley Road. Today at the scene, the SCSO Bomb Squad located a partially damaged and unexploded hand grenade which needed to be rendered safe. The team destroyed the hand grenade onsite without incident. There were no other items located which could pose a danger to the public.

All restrictions and roadblocks have been lifted in the area.