The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Happy Valley Fire Department (HVFD) announce they have concluded the inspection at 5747 Happy Valley Road. Today at the scene, the SCSO Bomb Squad located a partially damaged and unexploded hand grenade which needed to be rendered safe. The team destroyed the hand grenade onsite without incident. There were no other items located which could pose a danger to the public.
All restrictions and roadblocks have been lifted in the area.
The SCSO and HVFD would like to thank the Happy Valley area residents along with the following businesses and agencies for their cooperation, support and patience throughout this process:
American Red Cross
Blue Star Gas
CAL FIRE
California Highway Patrol
California Air Resources Board
Clear Creek Community Service District
Happy Valley Citizens Volunteer Patrol
Happy Valley Union Elementary School District
Health and Human Services Agency – Public Health Branch
Pacific Gas and Electric
Redding Fire Department
SHASCOM
Shasta County Resource Management – Environmental Health
Shasta County Resource Management – Air Quality Management District
Shasta County Public Works
Shasta County Sheriff’s Office – Search and Rescue Team
Dignity Health
American Medical Response (AMR)
Redding Police Department
Anderson Police Department
Due to the extreme professionalism and cooperation, there were no reported injuries to the public and any staff members involved in this operation.