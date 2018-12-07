On December 6, 2018, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with Shasta County deputy probation officers conducted a joint AB109 operation. The purpose of this operation was to check on residents of Shasta County who are currently on probation or parole under AB109. The operation focused primarily on the City of Shasta Lake and the surrounding area.

The operation yielded the following results. Traver Farner was arrested for two outstanding warrants, Joshua Stewart was arrested for two outstanding warrants, Allen Reynolds was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation, Bucky Hall was arrested for being in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, Krystle Hall was arrested for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A warrant will be sought against one probationer for being a felon in possession of ammunition and a second warrant will be sought against a probationer, who was not home at the time of the search, for violating his probation by possessing alcohol, drug paraphernalia and 14.5 pounds of processed marijuana in his home.