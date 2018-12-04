Shasta County Fire Department and the California Department of Forestry

and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will be conducting a live structure fire training exercise

on December 8th, and 9th, 2018 at the Shasta College Training Grounds. The training

will involve approximately 20 volunteer firefighters, along with CAL FIRE personnel.

This training is an opportunity for firefighters to hone their skills in a controlled fire

situation and to gain valuable experience with live fire in a realistic environment.

The student firefighters will be faced with several real-world scenarios. They will be

given an opportunity to experience the heat, obstacles, and other difficulties that

instructors are unable to reproduce in other aspects of training. Ultimately, they will

come away prepared for the vast array of situations that are faced in the field.

During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., smoke will be visible from the building. The

final exercise will conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 9th, 2018.