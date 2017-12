The 2018 Annual Redding Cultural Cruise is just around the corner!

Friday, January 26—4:30 – 8:30pm

The event is free to attend! No admission tickets at participating locations!

Bring your car or carpool with friends for free OR hop on one of the Cruise Buses, with event guides John Truitt and Michael Flanagan!

Cruise Buses will depart at the same time – 4:30pm — Itinerary – TBA

Cruise Bus tickets come with complimentary wine on the bus! Cost: $20 per person

LINK to purchase tickets