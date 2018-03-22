On March 18, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Deputy Coroner Investigators were dispatched to Interstate 5 near Antler Summit in Lakehead, California regarding a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The pedestrian was positively identified as 31-year-old Benjamin Kennedy Riney of San Francisco, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin was notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.