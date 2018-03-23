On March 22, 2018, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a SAFE (Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement) operation. The purpose of this operation was to make sure registered sex offenders, living in Shasta County, are residing at their address of record and to conduct searches on the registered sex offenders currently on probation or parole.

Deputies went to 18 registered sex offender’s homes. Six probation and/or parole searches were conducted. All those who were contacted were following their registration requirements and nothing illegal was found during the searches.

SAFE operations will continue to be conducted randomly throughout the year. The goal of the Sheriff’s Office is to maintain consistent monitoring of registered sex offenders living in Shasta County.