Spay, Neuter and Protect (SNAP) will be having storage unit sale starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Palo Cedro Village Shopping Center behind Premier Oil in Palo Cedro.

The non-profit organization will have all kinds of stuff for sale including some real nice plants, mountain bikes, furniture, records, and mounds of stuff.

They will also be selling vouchers for kitties to be altered for $25.00 for a male and $30.00 for a female. Cost is more if the cat is in heat or pregnant. Dr. Sargent is the veterinarian that the organization is connect with and feel his rates are very reasonable.

All money made during the sale goes to the voucher S.N.A.P. Spay Neuter and Protect fund.