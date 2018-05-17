Are you seeking to adopt a new cat or kitten, but feel daunted by the prospect of looking at the multitude of homeless felines at Haven Humane Society’s huge shelter? Then check out S.N.A.P.’s first Adoption Day this Saturday, May 19th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at True Value Hardware Store in Palo Cedro.

The east valley’s newest animal rescue will be offering 15 kittens and two spayed females for adoption in the friendly, relaxed atmosphere of your neighborhood hardware store where you will have time to talk to the SNAP volunteers about the kitties they’ve been fostering to see which ones might best fit into your family. The adoption fee is very reasonable $50, which includes vaccinations and spaying or neutering.

S.N.A.P. stands for Spay, Neuter and Protect, and the mission of the non-profit group is to reduce the number of homeless cats by promoting the spaying and neutering of family pets. To that end, they issue vouchers worth $30 for female cats and $25 for males to help defray the cost of the sterilization surgery. Since January 2018, 50 cats have been spayed or neutered, and they currently have 144 vouchers out, ready to be claimed.

To raise money for their vouchers, SNAP has held numerous yard sales and most recently an Italian dinner at the Palo Cedro Community Hall. They are planning to hold a community breakfast there in June. The group has an information table at the 50 Mile Market on Thursdays and will have a booth at the Happy Valley Strawberry Festival on May 26th.