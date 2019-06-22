At a recent County Supervisors’ meeting, Shasta Regional Community Foundation, CEO Kerry Caranci was excited to accept a $250,000 contribution to the Community Disaster Relief Fund from Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA).

“We’re very honored that GSFA reached out to us through the efforts of Supervisor Baugh,” Caranci said. “The contribution will be used to help up to 25 households with $10,000 each, to offset the cost of permit fees, and fire suppression units now required in new home construction.

GSFA is an affiliate of Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), a thirty-six-member county strong service organization, RCRC champions policies on behalf of California’s rural counties. Shasta County Supervisor, Les Baugh, serves on the Board of Directors of GSFA and RCRC. “Counties are local government bodies that have direct relationships with whom they represent. Rural counties continue to provide essential services while facing tighter budgets and increased responsibilities,” said Baugh.

“Providing disaster assistance to Californians impacted by wildfires is just one example of our efforts help enhance and protect the quality of life in California’s small and rural counties.”

The money will be distributed via the NorCal Community Recovery Team’s Case Management process under the oversight of Northern Valley Catholic Social Service, Inc. (NVCSS). For more information, contact NVCSS at 530-247-3371 or email carrfire-casemanagement@nvcss.org.

To view the Carr Fire related disbursements to date from the Community Disaster Relief Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation, visithttps://www.shastarcf.org/funds/cdrf.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $26,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.