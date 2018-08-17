On Friday, August 17th, 2018, at approximately 3:28 A.M., Redding Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Lake Boulevard and Oasis Road. Upon arrival, officers heard additional shots in the area but were unable to locate the source.

At approximately 3:50 A.M., a vehicle arrived at Mercy Medical Center in Redding with a 30-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed into the emergency room for treatment but did not survive.

Redding Police Department Investigators responded and are currently gathering evidence at multiple locations in the Redding area. Interviews are also being conducted. Preliminary investigation indicates there are no outstanding suspects and those involved have been contacted by police.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending an autopsy and notification of family. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.