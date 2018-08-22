On August 22, 2018, around 3:00 p.m., the Redding Police Department was contacted regarding a Missing Person at Risk. Carolyn Tate was attending a daytime program through Shascade Community Services when she walked away from their location on Masonic Avenue. Tate is twenty-seven years old, but has the mental capacity of a twelve-year-old child. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt. Tate has the sides of her head shaved, with red dyed hair. Tate also has unspecified tattoos on both of her upper arms. Below is an attached photograph.

The Redding Police Department conducted an extensive check of the area around Lake Blvd and Masonic Avenue. Tate may possibly be in the company of a man named Steven Kirk, who is twenty-four years of age and homeless in the Redding area.

Anyone with information on Tate’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department.