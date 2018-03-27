Home crime RPD seeks help in identifying suspect photo of Shasta High School... crimeRedding Police RPD seeks help in identifying suspect photo of Shasta High School girls’ locker room burglary 03/27/2018 146 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter On 03/20/18 at about 5:00 am, this suspect burglarized the girls’ locker room at Shasta High School. If anyone recognizes this man, please contact Officer Little at the Redding Police Department, (530) 225-4200. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment