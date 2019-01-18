Click on ad for more info

On January 17, 2019, around 5:28 p.m., Redding Police Department (RPD) officers responded to Chase Bank, located at 974 Dana Drive, in Redding, for a report of bank robbery. The suspect entered the bank and provided a demand note to the teller indicating that he was armed with a firearm. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled the bank in an unknown direction of travel and by unknown means.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, around 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a dark green jacket with an orange shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes or boots and a dark colored beanie. The suspect had a beard and a pronounced mustache. No firearm was observed during the incident.

Officers searched the area extensively with the assistance of a RPD K-9 and a CHP helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The Redding Police Department is requesting assistance from anyone with information concerning the bank robbery. Below are photos of the suspect captured by bank surveillance.