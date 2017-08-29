RPD seeks help in finding male that robbed Subway on Dana Drive

On August 28, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., an employee at the Subway sandwich shop located at 1150 Dana Drive reported being robbed. The suspect brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect later fled the location on foot towards the intersection of Churn Creek Road and Dana Drive. Officers with the Redding Police Department responded to the location within approximately three minutes of the call being received but were unable to locate the suspect after an exhaustive search of the area.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his twenties. He is about 5’ 10” and weighs 160 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black polo shirt, black shorts, a black Nike back pack, and a black flat-billed baseball cap with a white brim and a small white logo on the front. Additionally, the suspect has extensive tattooing on both of his arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200 or Secret Witness of Shasta County at (530) 243-2319 or www.scsecretwitness.com.