On April 3, 2018, at 10:34 am Redding Police responded after receiving information that wanted subjects were inside of 933 July Way. The owner of the property recently passed away and the vacant property had been condemned by the city of Redding.

Michael Van Dolah, 05/04/1986, was contacted by officers at the residence. Officers determined that Van Dolah promptly moved in after the owner had passed away and attempted to illegally make the location his own. Van Dolah is on probation and was living in the uninhabitable structure. Officers searched the locations and a shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property was located and recovered from the property.

Van Dolah is addicted to methamphetamine and was arrested for being a drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and for violating of his probation terms. A total of 6 abandoned cars and one motorcycle were towed from the property. City of Redding Code Enforcement assisted in the investigation.