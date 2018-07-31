The Carr Fire and associated evacuations have displaced many residents of Shasta County. The Redding Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department have been working diligently to take reports of missing persons and re-unite affected individuals with their loved ones, friends, and families.
Below is a comprehensive list of those still listed as missing in Shasta County relative to the impacts of the Carr Fire. If you are one of the people on this list, or you have information that can help law enforcement locate someone on this list, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530)225-4277.
The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community. We need your help putting the pieces back together. #carrfire
Richard Bigby – Redding
Mary Boyd – Redding
Joan Bradshaw – Old Shasta
Bruce Brown – Old Shasta
Westley Davis – Redding
Bradford Foster – Redding
Eleanor Homewood – Redding
Frank Jaramillo – Old Shasta
Reita Jolley – Redding
Justin Jones – Redding
Ernest Odum – French Gulch
Janet Odum – French Gulch
Jerry Olstrander – Redding
Glenda Prusa – Redding
Maria Rada – Keswick
Daniel Richards – Redding
Steven Rievas – Redding
Margaret Steddom – Old Shasta
George Thompson – Keswick
Ann Thompson – Keswick
Contact: Sergeant Todd Cogle # 301
Redding Police Department
Sergeant Brian Jackson
Shasta County Sheriff’s Department
530-225-4277
