The Carr Fire and associated evacuations have displaced many residents of Shasta County. The Redding Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department have been working diligently to take reports of missing persons and re-unite affected individuals with their loved ones, friends, and families.

Below is a comprehensive list of those still listed as missing in Shasta County relative to the impacts of the Carr Fire. If you are one of the people on this list, or you have information that can help law enforcement locate someone on this list, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530)225-4277.

The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community. We need your help putting the pieces back together. #carrfire

Richard Bigby – Redding

Mary Boyd – Redding

Joan Bradshaw – Old Shasta

Bruce Brown – Old Shasta

Westley Davis – Redding

Bradford Foster – Redding

Eleanor Homewood – Redding

Frank Jaramillo – Old Shasta

Reita Jolley – Redding

Justin Jones – Redding

Ernest Odum – French Gulch

Janet Odum – French Gulch

Jerry Olstrander – Redding

Glenda Prusa – Redding

Maria Rada – Keswick

Daniel Richards – Redding

Steven Rievas – Redding

Margaret Steddom – Old Shasta

George Thompson – Keswick

Ann Thompson – Keswick

Contact: Sergeant Todd Cogle # 301

Redding Police Department

Sergeant Brian Jackson

Shasta County Sheriff’s Department

530-225-4277