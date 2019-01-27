Click on ad for more info

On January 26, 2019 at approximately 8:00 am, Officer Nick Weaver observed two subjects acting suspiciously in a parking lot at the corner of Mistletoe Drive and Hilltop Drive. One of the subjects, George Veronikis, 31 years old of Redding, quickly walked into a heavily vegetated area, reemerging within a few moments. Officer Weaver contacted the subjects based on their behavior.

Additional officers arrived to assist. Officer Doug Moore searched the bushes where Veronikis had been seen. He located a handgun which was later determined to be stolen in 2015 from a residence in Redding. Veronikis, who is a convicted felon, and his associate were detained during the investigation. Both were determined to be drug users. Veronikis was determined was associated with a motel room at the Quality Inn. His associate was not charged with any crimes and released.

Officers went to the motel and contacted Lorin Leonard, 27 years of Redding, and Gerry Malone, 47 years of Redding. Both subjects are on probation with terms allowing a warrantless search. Leonard also had a warrant for violation of probation.

During a search of the room officers located methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. Officer Rempfer recognized several items in the room that had been reported stolen in a residential burglary earlier in the week. The victims of the residential burglary came to the motel and identified their stolen property, which was returned to them.

Veronikis was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Leonard was booked for her warrant and Malone was booked for possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.