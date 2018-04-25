The Kool April Nites Cruise is Friday, April 27, 2018 , from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The sponsored cruise is only open to registered participants. Participants must display their issued placard to be on the closed route. The Redding Police Department will begin closing the cruise route to all other traffic at approximately 5:30 p.m., completing the route closure by 6:30 p.m. The route will be re-opened to the public at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The cruise route is north on Hilltop Drive from Cypress Avenue, east on Dana Drive, south on Churn Creek Road, west on Cypress Avenue. Cypress Avenue will be closed for westbound traffic only from Churn Creek Road to Hilltop Drive. Hilltop Drive will be closed to all traffic from Cypress Avenue to Dana Drive. Dana Drive will be closed to all traffic from Hilltop Dr. to Churn Creek Road. Churn Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from Dana Drive to Cypress Avenue. Eastbound Cypress Avenue will be open for general traffic throughout the cruise.

Traffic is expected to be extremely heavy in the area of the cruise throughout the day on Friday. Spectators are advised to arrive early to find a location to watch the cruise. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be restricted from crossing or entering the cruise route from approximately 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Once the cruise route is closed vehicles parked within the route will not be allowed to leave until the cruise is completed and the roads reopened. Employees or customers of businesses in the affected area are encouraged to leave before the street closures if they do not intend to watch the event.

The Kool April Nites Cruise is a family event. The Redding Police Department will strictly enforce the laws prohibiting possession of alcoholic beverages in public and public intoxication throughout the day. Spectators are encouraged to cross the cruise route only at intersections staffed by Police Department personnel.