On May 10th, 2018, at 10:52 p.m., Redding Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Lofty Oak Drive and Heavenly Oak Lane. While officers were enroute to the collision they were advised by SHASCOM that the involved vehicle was on fire and the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect who was later identified as Rodney Lee Owen, 19 years old of Redding, was detained by bystanders until officers arrived. Redding Firefighters responded and assisted with the scene. During the investigation, Owen was interviewed and found to be under the influence of alcohol. After completing field sobriety tests it was determined Owen was intoxicated to the level where he was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle and was taken into custody for driving under influence.

It was discovered that Owen struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and was the only person involved in the collision. Owen was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags to his vehicle were deployed.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind you to be safe and not to drink and drive.