On March 17, 2018, shortly after midnight, Officers responded to the area of Fell Street and Akard Avenue, regarding a report of several vehicles driving recklessly in the neighborhood. Officers arrived and observed one vehicle matching the general description. That vehicle was parked and had multiple occupants.

Ceddrick Proctor, age 22, of Redding was contacted in the driver seat of the vehicle. He advised he was on CDC Parole for weapons charges. He is also a documented gang member out of the Sacramento area. Adin Allen Garcia, age 19 of Redding, was contacted in the back seat of Proctor’s vehicle. As was, Michael Anthonie Farnsworth, age 20 of Redding. Farnsworth was attempting to hide from officers in the back of the van. Officers recognized Farnsworth from a traffic stop last week where he was contacted inside a vehicle where a loaded firearm was located. He is on active probation for weapons charges.

After a search of Proctor’s vehicle, Garcia asked to retrieve his backpack from the back of the van. Corporal Llamas asked Garcia if he had any weapons in the bag and asked permission to search it. Corporal Llamas located a loaded firearm in the bag.

Garcia was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm. While at the jail, Garcia informed staff that he had cocaine secreted on his person. He was also booked for possession of cocaine. Farnsworth was arrested for delaying an officer and for a probation violation. Proctor was arrested for a parole violation.