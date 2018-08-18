At 7:39 PM, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian in the Downtown Redding area. When officers arrived they found a collision occurred on the train tracks just north of the tracks’ intersection with Tehama St. Officers found an adult male deceased at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time pending notification of his next of kin.

The train, which was traveling north through town, slowed to a stop just after the collision occurred. It blocked east and westbound traffic in the downtown area for several hours.

It is clearly dangerous to enter railroad property adjacent to train tracks. In fact, it is a misdemeanor to enter railroad property within 20 feet of tracks per 369i of the California Penal Code. Should you need to cross train tracks, the best place is at roadway intersections or overcrossings.