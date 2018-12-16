On December 15, 2018 at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the Deluxe Inn,

located at 1135 North Market St. Officers received information that Gabriel Barnett, 44 years of Redding, was inside of a room and in possession of a firearm. Barnett is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

When officers arrived, they determined Barnett was registered to a room at the location. Officers made contact with Barnett, who was detained at the location. A search of his room was conducted, pursuant to his Post-Release Community Supervision status. While searching the room, officers located a .380 handgun, and ammunition.

Barnett was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and violating his Post-Release Community Supervision.