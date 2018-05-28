On Thursday, May 24, 2018 Redding Police Department (RPD) officers, using grant funding provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), conducted a minor decoy and shoulder tap operation in the City of Redding from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The minor decoy operation is designed to encourage safe and appropriate sales of alcoholic beverages while the shoulder tap operation is designed to discourage individuals from purchasing alcohol for minors.

During the minor decoy operation, 13 businesses were contacted by a minor attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverage. An employee from one business sold or furnished beer to a minor. Tre Andrew Smith, 25 years of Redding, working at the Sure Stop Gas and Food located at 3212 S. Market Street in Redding, was cited for sales or furnishing of alcohol to a minor.

During the shoulder tap operation, 10 individuals were contacted in front of two businesses. Two individuals agreed to purchase alcohol for the minor. Brian Walther Bower, age 49 years of Redding, was cited for the furnishing of alcohol to a minor. Kyle James York, age 36 years of Redding, was taken into custody and booked into the Shasta County Jail on warrants (one felony and three misdemeanors), violation of probation, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Businesses are urged to check the identification of anyone attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages, and individuals are asked not to purchase alcohol for anyone under the age of 21.