On March 9, 2018, at approximately 10:00 A.M., Officers from the Redding Police Department responded t, Grouse Drive at Lancers Lane for a report of a subject slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located the defendant who was still unconscious inside his vehicle. Officers saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in plain view. When the defendant was removed from the vehicle, drug packaging and needles fell out of his pockets. He was identified as Julian Dietle, 29 years of Redding. A records check revealed the Dietle is on (PRCS) post-release community supervision for Domestic Violence.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located 2.6 grams of heroin, drug packaging and a scale. Also located in the vehicle was a loaded, functioning double barrel shotgun that had been cut down to approximately twelve inches. Officers later determined this shotgun was listed as stolen from a 1986 Redding Police Department burglary case.

Dietle was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for nine weapon and drug related charges.