On August 2, 2018 at 8:12 a.m., Officer Travis Braud of the Redding Police Department was working to help maintain security in and around fire evacuation areas. He saw two men toward the rear of Carl’s Jr. located at 1800 Eureka Way. The men were attempting to hide behind the dumpster at the location.

Officer Braud contacted the two men, who were believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Christian Benjamin, 20 years of Redding, CA, admitted to having a firearm in his waistband. Officer Braud conducted a search of Benjamin and found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his waistband.

During a subsequent interview, Benjamin claimed he found the firearm in the alleyway and kept it to sell. Benjamin also had heroin in his possession and claimed to have used methamphetamine and heroin earlier in the morning. Benjamin admitted he was a heroin and methamphetamine addict.

Benjamin was arrested for numerous charges to include being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of heroin.

A photograph of Benjamin and the firearm are included below. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Redding PD. It is possible this firearm was stolen from a victim in the evacuation zones, who may not even be aware the firearm is missing.