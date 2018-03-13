On March 13th, 2018, at 4:19 p.m, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the report of a burglary at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, located in the 1700 block of Canby Road. Upon arriving officers discovered a suspect had forced entry into the church, took multiple items, and then fled the scene prior to law enforcements arrival.

A burglary investigation was initiated during which time evidence was collected to help identify the suspect. Officer Ray completed the investigation and immediately began conducting an area check in an attempt to locate the suspect.

On March 13th, 2018, at 7:26 p.m, Officer Ray contacted a suspicious subject near the burglary location. The subject, later identified as Dale Allen Pierce (34 years of Redding), was found to be on active parole for burglary and detained without incident. Officer Ray immediately noticed Pierce was in possession of items linking him to the burglary. Based on the investigation, Pierce was placed under arrest for burglary and violation of parole. Pierce was booked into the Shasta County Jail without incident.