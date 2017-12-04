On December 01, 2017 at 9:00 p.m., the Redding Police Department responded to a call of a petty theft in the 1600 block of Hilltop Drive. Ismael Herrera, 52 years old, of Corning, reported he had his wallet stolen from his vehicle.

Officers learned Herrera had left his vehicle unlocked and his wallet in the glove box while at work. His wallet contained his California driver license, cash, and two credit cards. Herrera believed the crime took place between 12:00 and 5:00 p.m. He also told officers his credit card had fraudulently been used several times that afternoon in the Mt. Shasta Mall. The suspect had charged over $700 within a couple hours of the original crime. Officers conducted a neighborhood canvass and exhausted all investigative leads.

On December 03, 2017 at 8:00 am, officers responded to a call-in regard of a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Hemingway Street in Redding. The victim stated his Ford Ranger and several work tools and personal articles had been stolen. The officers conducted a neighborhood canvass and were unable to locate the vehicle.

On December 03, 2017 at 9:00 p.m., Officer Kasinger who had just reviewed the stolen vehicle log recognized an occupied Ford Ranger vehicle as reported stolen while in the parking lot of Walmart. The suspect exited the vehicle when he observed Officer Kasinger and began to walk away. A high-risk vehicle stop was performed, and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Joshua A. Ellis, 26 years old, of Redding.

A vehicle search incident to Ellis’ arrest revealed Herrera’s property, including his wallet, driver’s license and credit cards. Also located in the vehicle were the work tools and articles belonging to the victim of the stolen Ford Ranger vehicle.

Officers located over 20 hypodermic syringes and a scale normally used to weigh drugs in the stolen Ford Ranger. The investigation revealed the hypodermic syringes were used by Ellis to inject heroin. Ellis was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and a stolen vehicle.

This makes Officer Kasinger’s 27th recovered stolen vehicle this year and 3rd this week. The Redding Police Department wants to remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables when shopping or parking overnight.