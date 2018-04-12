On April 12th 2018, at around 10:12 a.m., Officer Chapman from the Redding Police Department was conducting extra patrol at the Vagabond Inn at 2731 Bechelli Lane. During this patrol check, Officer Chapman initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of the motel for expired and suspended registration. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Eric Hancock, 32 years, of Redding.

During the initial contact, Hancock made multiple attempts to reach for a backpack that was concealed under his seat, claiming that he was trying to access his identification. Hancock was detained before he could access the backpack. A search of the backpack was conducted and officers located two loaded handguns, 2.7 ounces of methamphetamine, and 0.5 ounces of heroin. In the vehicle, officers also found drug packaging materials, a digital scale, brass knuckles, prescription medications and cash. All of these items were consistent with drug sales.

During the investigation, officers also learned that Hancock was associated with a room at the Vagabond Inn. Officers went to the motel room and contacted Haley Tyrrell, 22 years, of Shasta Lake. Tyrell had been observed exiting Hancock’s motel room. Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit officers authored a search warrant for Hancock’s room and served it a short time later. During a search of Hancock’s room, and another associated vehicle, officers found two more handguns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, additional quantities of methamphetamine, and prescription medication including morphine. One of the seized firearms had been reported stolen to the Redding Police Department and another had been reported stolen to the Tacoma, WA police department.

Hancock was arrested and booked into the Shasta County jail for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a concealed firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, possession of stolen property, possession of brass knuckles, and driving on a suspended license.

Tyrrell was arrested and booked into the Shasta County jail for being a drug addict in possession of a firearm and for possession of morphine.