On Thursday, August 16th 2018, officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) were patrolling the Redding Library due to reports of suspicious subjects loitering in the area. While patrolling, officers encountered Angelica Renee Gilchrist (23 years of Redding) near the entrance. Gilchrist arrived at the Redding Library with Marty Lee Winn (50 years of Redding). Gilchrist was found to be on felony probation through Shasta County for possession of stolen property. Winn was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) through the Shasta County Probation Department. Winn is on PRCS due to a felony pursuit that occurred in 2009 during which time he was wanted for a parole violation and was considered armed and dangerous. Winn was sentenced to 12 years in California State prison for that felony evasion but was released after only serving 8 years.

NPU officers are also familiar with Winn from an investigation they conducted in April of 2017 where he was arrested for being in possession of approximately 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine. Winn is still awaiting trial for that case.

During today’s encounter, Winn admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine, which is a violation of the terms of his PRCS. Winn, who has been arrested twenty-six times, was taken into custody for violation of PRCS and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

Officers then searched Gilchrist’s person pursuant to her probation terms. She was found in possession of suspected heroin consistent with narcotic sales. Gilchrist admitted to coming to the Redding Library to sell the suspected heroin to a female at the location. Gilchrist, who has been arrested eleven times, was taken into custody and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and violation of her probation.

Officers from the Redding Police Department are a small part of the justice system. We are diligently searching for criminal offenders despite the challenges we face as a result of Proposition 47, Proposition 57, AB109 and other changes in California Law.