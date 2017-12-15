On December 13, 2017, Officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit, assisted by officers from the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF) and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations, served a search warrant at 1221 E. Cypress Avenue, space 98. This search warrant service was the culmination of a month-long investigation into suspected drug-related activity that included working with several businesses and citizens in the area.

During the service of the warrant, the occupants refused to come to the door and forced entry was made. Five people were detained inside the trailer including the target of the warrant, Danny Dean Oetzel, 52 years, of Redding. Inside the residence, officers located over 30 grams of methamphetamine, along with additional evidence of continuous drug use and drug sales.

Officers also found live ammunition and nine illegally possessed firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in New Mexico. Oetzel has been previously convicted of felony drug transportation and is legally prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms. Oetzel admitted to possessing the firearms as well as selling methamphetamine from his trailer.

Oetzel was booked into the Shasta County jail on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sales, maintaining a residence for the purpose of consuming drugs, and for an outstanding arrest warrant for failing the work release program. A photograph of many of the seized items is attached to this news release.