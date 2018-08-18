The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) has multiple responsibilities, one of which includes identifying problem homes in neighborhoods within the City of Redding. Over the past month, NPU Officer Day identified a residence at 4029 Cirrus Way, Redding, that had multiple citizen complaints. The complaints ranged from suspicious subjects coming and going all hours of the day and night, to drug paraphernalia strewn throughout the driveway and walkway around the residence.

After reviewing the complaints, Officer Day initiated an investigation and identified the person responsible for the home as Shante Annette Luster, 39 years. During the course of the investigation, Officer Day obtained information leading him to believe Luster was selling narcotics from the residence. Officer Day compiled the information and authored a search warrant which was signed by a Shasta County Superior Court Judge.

On August 17th, 2018, at 5 p.m., NPU officers responded to Luster’s residence and served the search warrant. Luster was located alone inside the residence and detained without incident. A search of the home led to the discovery of methamphetamine, scales, packaging, and ammunition. Based on the evidence located, Luster was placed under arrest for sales of a controlled substance and maintaining a residence where narcotics are used or sold. She was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked on the above charges.