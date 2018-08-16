Over the past month, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) has received numerous complaints regarding criminal activity occurring at the Vagabond Inn, located at 2731 Bechelli Lane. A majority of the complaints reference ongoing narcotic use in the motel rooms and parking lot. In an attempt to thwart the criminal activity, NPU officers initiated an investigation to identify those responsible.

On August 15th, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., NPU officers responded to the Vagabond Inn where they contacted and detained multiple subjects believed to be involved in criminal activity. The subjects were identified as Thomas Edward Cardoza (43 years of Redding), William Elden Dunlap (49 years of Redding), Kimberly Rose Woodcock (28 years of Redding), and Jason Lee Moore (40 years of Anderson).

Cardoza, who has three prior arrests and is on Post Release Community Supervision (AB109) through the Shasta County Probation Department for burglary, was searched pursuant to his probations terms. Officers located approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine and other evidence related to narcotic sales. Cardoza was placed under arrest for sales of a controlled substance and violation of his Post Release Community Supervision.

Dunlap, who has thirty-eight prior arrests, was found to be on active parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for assault with a deadly weapon. Dunlap was found in possession of methamphetamine after a search was conducted pursuant to his parole terms. He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole.

Woodcock, who has nineteen prior arrests and is on probation through the Shasta County Probation Department for bringing narcotics into the jail, was placed under arrest after it was discovered she had one felony warrant and one misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Moore, who has thirty-seven prior arrests, was found in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia. Proposition 47 has made possession of methamphetamine a misdemeanor offense and for that reason, Moore was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and released from the

scene.

Drug habits are most commonly supported by various crimes of theft. Stolen valuables are often used as a form of currency when purchasing illegal drugs. The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit wants to remind citizens to secure their valuable property in both their homes and vehicles to avoid being the victim of theft.