During the past months, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) has continued to focus efforts on problem locations within the city of Redding. As part of these efforts, officers received information that Eric Devont Lewis 44 years and his twin brother Derrick Lamont Lewis 44 years, were involved in the sales of controlled substances. During the early part of August, 2018, NPU officers initiated a surveillance operation of their residence at the Market Street Manor Motel on Market Street in Redding. Officers observed short term vehicle and pedestrian traffic consistent with the use and sales of controlled substances associated with their motel room.

On Thursday, August 9th, 2018, a judge with the Shasta County Superior Court signed a search warrant authored by an NPU officer for the search of both brothers and this problem room. During the evening hours on the same day, NPU officers tracked down and apprehended Eric Lewis. Officers then executed the search warrant service at the motel. During this warrant service, officers encountered multiple known drug users in the room, several of which were preparing to smoke methamphetamine.

As a result of this warrant service, multiple quantities of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia were seized. Derrick Lewis was arrested for maintaining a room where controlled substances are sold or used. Eric Devont Lewis was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Parnell Harlane Hopkins 55 years was arrested for being at a location where unlawful controlled substances are used and violating his probation. Jarod Maliki Hughes 27 years was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants which stemmed from narcotic related offenses.

This makes the third search warrant the Neighborhood Police Unit has served directly related to the criminal activity of Eric and Derrick Lewis. In May of 2016, Erick and Derrick were arrested by NPU officers for maintaining a location for the use or sale of controlled substances, a felony. In April of 2017, NPU officers again arrested Eric and Derrick Lewis for maintaining a location for the use or sale of controlled substances. To date, Erick Lewis has been arrested in Shasta County 37 times. Derrick Lewis has been arrested 46 times. Parnell Hopkins has been arrested 43 times. Jarod Hughes has been arrested nine times.