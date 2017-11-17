Over the last several months the Redding Police Neighborhood Police Unit has been collecting information from downtown drug addicts that some of their drugs have been purchased at 2810 Bechelli Lane Apartment #A10.

Research into that location found that Daniel Keith Stanley 48 years, and Laura Mae Stevens 54 years, have been residing there. Further investigation found that Stanley is currently on probation in Shasta County for a burglary related conviction.

On Thursday evening, November 16th, the NPU went to Stanley’s residence to conduct a probation search, curious to see if what they were being told might be true.

Stanley and Stevens were found at the location and a probation search located a bounteous supply of methamphetamine smoking devices that Stevens admitted belonged to her. A further search found over an ounce of methamphetamine, scales, and packaging for sales, and other items including in excess of $10,000.00 cash showing the couple is involved in drug sales. Also, hallucinogenic mushrooms and numerous bindle bags of highly addictive opiate pain killing medication packaged for sales were located. These types of opioid pain killing medication are commonly abused by persons addicted to opiates such as heroin, and have a high street value due to their potency.

Daniel Stanley and Laura Stevens were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of opioid narcotics for sales, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stanley was also arrested for violation of probation. They were booked into the Shasta County Jail.