On August 29, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. the Subway sandwich shop located at 1150 Dana Drive was robbed. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency. An area check was conducted and the suspect was not located.

On August 30th, 2017 Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Jimmy Lee Cates, 30 years of Redding as the suspect in the Robbery. Investigators learned Cates had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. One misdemeanor warrant for possession of drugs and one felony for being a parolee at large. Cates is on Parole for residential burglary.

At 12:28 p.m. on August 30th, 2017, investigators from the Redding Police Department located Cates, on Churn Creek Road in south Redding. Investigators contacted Cates and after a brief struggle took him into custody. Cates was transported to the Redding Police Department Investigations Division. During an interview with Cates he admitted to robbing the Subway on Dana Drive on August 29th, 2017.

Cates was booked into the Shasta County Jail for the warrants, robbery, and resisting arrest.